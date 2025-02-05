A look into Theodor Nöldeke career

"Familiar Strangers" is the title of a series that reviews the careers and lives of foreign writers and researchers interested in Iranian culture and literature.

The first issue of this series is dedicated to Theodor Nöldeke, who was born on March 2, 1836, in a small town near Hamburg, Germany. His education began under the guidance of his father, through whom he learned classical Greek and Latin literature. Later, he studied under Heinrich Ewald, an old friend of his father, who was an orientalist and an expert in Semitic languages. During this period, Nöldeke developed an interest in Eastern studies and pursued his education in theology, philosophy, and Semitic languages up to the doctoral level. At the age of 20, he earned his first doctorate with a dissertation on the history of the Quran.

In his thesis, titled The History of the Quran, he divided his research into two sections: the literary history of the Quran, utilizing Islamic sources, and the studies of European orientalists. This subject remained the most significant focus of his research throughout his life.

Study of Quran as revelatory, historical text

In 1858, Theodor Nöldeke won the Paris Academy Prize—an award for writing an essay on the Quran. Two years later, he published a German translation of his doctoral dissertation under the title The History of the Quran. This book was later republished with modifications and in collaboration with his student.

Following his doctoral research, Nöldeke traveled first to Vienna, the capital of Austria, and then to Leiden in the Netherlands where he spent about a month examining Arabic manuscripts. In April 1858, he moved to Berlin, where he also studied Arabic and Turkish manuscripts and even compiled a catalog of Turkish manuscripts in the library there.

In 1861, at the age of 25, Nöldeke was appointed professor of Semitic languages and Islamic history at the University of Göttingen. Eleven years later, he joined the University of Strasbourg. His primary focus was on the history of Islamic civilization and Semitic languages, but he had extensive knowledge and mastery of various fields related to Oriental studies. His expertise in the Semitic languages—Arabic, Syriac, Hebrew, and Aramaic—along with his familiarity with Persian, made his works highly significant and widely acclaimed.

Nöldeke’s The History of the Quran is his most notable work. This book is considered the first complete translation of the Holy Quran. Despite being published over a century ago, Western researchers still refer to it.

Nöldeke categorized the Quranic surahs into two main groups: Meccan and Medinan. He further subdivided them into smaller sections, ultimately organizing them into three Meccan periods and one Medinan period. His approach examined the chronological order of the surahs and their linguistic styles, analyzing the Quran’s revelation in relation to historical events and timeframes.

In this method, the surahs were arranged according to their order of revelation rather than their traditional order. For example, Surah Al-Anbiya, which is the 21st chapter of the Quran was placed as the 65th surah in Nöldeke’s classification. He regarded this structure as a comprehensive and systematic method for studying the sacred text, allowing for theological, literary, and historical analysis.

Another significant work by Nöldeke is his relatively brief Biography of Muhammad in which he provides a concise account of the life and era of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), based on historical narratives. However, both of these books have been subject to criticism.

Beyond his Quranic studies, Nöldeke also authored works in linguistics, particularly in the study of ancient grammars, including Aramaic, Syriac, and Classical Arabic.

Beginning of Nöldeke’s Iranology, his works

Nöldeke’s research on Arabic and Islamic studies eventually led him to Iranian studies. By examining Persian sources and accounts of the Sassanids in Tarikh al-Tabari, he began studying Shahnameh and Pahlavi texts such as Kârnâmag î Ardashîr î Babagân (The Book of the Deeds of Ardashir, Son of Papak). During this time, he also learned Middle Persian, having previously acquired proficiency in modern Persian.

His research in Iranian studies was extensive, covering not only historical topics but also linguistic characteristics, morphology, geography, mythology, epic narratives, and even character traits. The result of these investigations led to two major works: History of the Persians and Arabs in the Time of the Sassanids and The National Epic of Iran. The former was translated into Persian by Abbas Zaryab Khoei, while the latter was translated by Bozorg Alavi.

The book History of the Persians and Arabs in the Time of the Sassanids (Geschichte der Perser und Araber zur Zeit der Sasaniden) examines the Sassanid Empire and its relations with the Arabs. It has been one of the key sources for studying Sassanid history. Another notable work, Kitāb al-Ṭabarī (his translation and analysis of the Iranian sections of Tarikh al-Tabari), focuses on the parts of Tarikh al-Tabari that deal with Iran, providing crucial insights into the Sassanid era and the transition of power to the Muslims.

In his book The National Epic of Iran (Das iranische Nationalepos), published in 1920, Nöldeke analyzed Shahnameh as Iran’s national epic. He examined its structure, content, and historical and cultural significance, aiming to establish its place in world literature. In his research on the sources of Shahnameh, he compared its historical and narrative aspects with ancient Iranian and Arabic texts, assessing their historical accuracy.

Nöldeke’s views on Shahnameh

Nöldeke analyzed Shahnameh from both historical and mythological perspectives. He believed that this epic was a blend of real history, legends, and oral narratives from ancient Iran. He pointed to the influence of Sassanian sources, particularly the Khwaday-Namag (Book of Kings), on the structure of Shahnameh.

While he admired the epic and literary value of Shahnameh, he also criticized certain narratives for their historical inaccuracies. His research had a significant impact on Iranian studies in the West, and many later scholars adopted his methods and findings in their study of Iran’s history and literature. Nöldeke took a critical approach to analyzing the linguistics, style, and historical sources of Shahnameh. He was among the first scholars to view Shahnameh not merely as an epic poem but as a historical source for understanding Iran’s past.

Significance of Nöldeke’s work

In his studies on Shahnameh, Nöldeke sought a deeper understanding of its historical, mythological, and literary aspects. He regarded Shahnameh not only as a literary masterpiece but also as an essential source for comprehending ancient Iranian history and culture, as well as the Islamic period. He also explored the mutual influences of Iranian and Islamic cultures within Shahnameh, highlighting how Ferdowsi preserved ancient Iranian myths and history in the form of an enduring literary work.

Nöldeke’s research on Shahnameh was part of his broader efforts to study and understand Iranian and Islamic history and culture. His studies significantly contributed to Western scholars’ understanding of Persian literature and the global significance of Shahnameh. Through his precise and scholarly analysis, he illuminated various aspects of this great epic and helped increase its recognition in the West.

Nöldeke’s legacy, final years

Nöldeke holds a distinguished place among Orientalists and is remembered with great respect. He is considered one of the most influential scholars in the field, having impacted both his contemporaries and later researchers. His exceptional intellect, deep knowledge of Greek literature, and mastery of three Semitic languages—Arabic, Syriac, and Hebrew—along with his long life, enabled him to achieve a prominent status not only among German Orientalists but also among scholars worldwide.

Theodor Nöldeke spent his final years with his son in Karlsruhe, where he passed away on December 29, 1930, at the age of 94, after a lifetime dedicated to research and scholarship.

