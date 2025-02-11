Hezbollah set for historic funeral for its martyred leaders

Sheikh Ali Daher, coordinator of the High Committee for the Funeral said in news conference with Lebanese media that the funeral will be “a day as grand as the nation itself, one that unites rather than divides,” affirming that the slogan “We shall keep our covenant” reflects an unwavering commitment to Sayyed Nasrallah’s legacy, Al Manar TV English website reported.

Speaking at the funeral committee’s press conference on Tuesday, Sheikh Daher stated that February 23, 2025, will mark a new chapter in the history of victory, where blood prevails over the sword.

He revealed that the team overseeing invitations and protocol has confirmed participation from 79 countries worldwide, including both official delegations and popular representation.

Sheikh Daher shared further details, noting that the funeral program is expected to last approximately one hour, with Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivering a keynote speech.

The main gathering will take place at Beirut’s President Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, selected as the most suitable venue to accommodate the large number of attendees.

He added that Hezbollah’s leadership has approved the formation of a High Committee for the Funeral of the Supreme Martyr and the Hashemite Martyr, consisting of 10 specialized subcommittees to ensure the smooth execution of the ceremonies.

Sheikh Daher underscored that this farewell to the Leader of the Nation’s Martyrs, Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, and his steadfast brother-in-arms, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, will remain a lasting inspiration to the free people of the world for generations to come.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Daher delivered a heartfelt tribute to the revered martyr, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, expressing the deep longing felt by millions of his followers for this extraordinary leader.

MNA