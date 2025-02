At least 30 media teams from various Arab and Islamic countries will cover the funeral ceremonies of former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Seyyed Hashem Safiuddin.

The funeral of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and martyr Seyyed Hashem Safieddin will be held on February 23 months after they were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanese capital of Beirut.

MA/6381904