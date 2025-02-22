Iran signals stronger ties with Africa

"The Islamic Republic of #Iran, an observer to the #AfricanUnion, congratulates the successful 38th AU Summit on 15-16 February 2025 and wishes all success for the new Chair of the African Union (Angola), the new Chair of the African Union Commission (Djibouti) and his Deputy (Algeria)", Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

"The recent meeting between First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (on 20 February 2025) and the ambassadors of the African countries in Tehran signifies Iran's determination to strengthen ties, and expand cooperation, with African countries in various areas of mutual interest," he stressed.

MP/