Iran rejects media claims regarding sending arms to Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has rejected a media report that an arms shipment confiscated en route to Yemen was from Iran.

Baghaei said the report is baseless and is aligned with efforts to wage propaganda against the Islamic Republic at a time when US officials are visiting the region.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Iran has no military presence in Yemen and that the weapons that are being used in the country have nothing to do with the Islamic Republic.

MP/MFA