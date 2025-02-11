Islamic Revolution's 46th Anniv. Celebrated in Moscow

Despite all the pressures exerted by the world's arrogant powers, now 46 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution is an independent, powerful, and peace-loving actor. Thanks to its Leader's guidance and people's efforts, Iran has achieved high status in diverse fields such as economy, healthcare, science and technology, education and literacy, human rights, security, and defense.

Iranian Ambassador to Mosco Kazem Jalali: "Iran has adopted a balanced view strategy in foreign policy, focusing on intelligent engagement with the world in response to the influence of emerging powers and new mechanisms shaping the global order.

MNA/