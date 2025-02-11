  1. Politics
Feb 11, 2025, 11:15 AM

Islamic Revolution's 46th Anniv. Celebrated in Moscow

Islamic Revolution's 46th Anniv. Celebrated in Moscow

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – A ceremony was held to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution at Iran's Embassy in Moscow on the evening of February 10, with the presence of officials and figures from Russia and other countries.

Despite all the pressures exerted by the world's arrogant powers, now 46 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution is an independent, powerful, and peace-loving actor. Thanks to its Leader's guidance and people's efforts, Iran has achieved high status in diverse fields such as economy, healthcare, science and technology, education and literacy, human rights, security, and defense. 

Iranian Ambassador to Mosco Kazem Jalali: "Iran has adopted a balanced view strategy in foreign policy, focusing on intelligent engagement with the world in response to the influence of emerging powers and new mechanisms shaping the global order.

MNA/

News ID 228198
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News