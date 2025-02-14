Knifeman attacks man 'burning Holy Quran' on London street

In dramatic scenes on Thursday afternoon, the attacker could be seen brandishing a large knife while standing above the man on the road.

Footage posted on X showed a man with a rucksack and his hood up, holding a book up which was ablaze, according to Daily Mail.

He was said to be waving it around outside the barrier to the Turkish Consulate in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, London.

Footage cut to him lying on the road, where he was being kicked violently by another man.

The attacker could be seen spitting at him, having snatched the burning book off of him.

