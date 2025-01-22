2 dead, several injured in knife attack in S Germany

Police have arrested one suspect following the violent incident in Aschaffenburg, in the southeastern state of Bavaria, according to a police statement, Anadolu news agency reported.

“There was a knife attack in Schoental Park at around 11:45 a.m. in which two people were fatally injured. The suspect was arrested in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene,” police said on X, adding that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Citing police sources, German daily Bild reported that one of those killed in the attack was a child, and two adults were also injured in the attack.

Police cordoned off the crime scene while gathering evidence.

Authorities have not released information about the suspect's potential motives or the victims' identities.

Last November, police designated parts of the park area as a “dangerous place.”

According to local media reports, this designation stemmed from robbery and assault incidents connected to drug-related activity.

MA/PR