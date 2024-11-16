  1. World
8 killed, 17 injured in knife attack at east China school

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Eight people were killed and 17 others were injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in Yixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday, said local police authorities.

Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in Yixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday, local police authorities said, according to Xinhua as cited by CGTN. 

The suspect, a 21-year-old male student, was detained at the scene and he confessed to his crime, police said in a notice. 

According to preliminary investigation, the suspect went back to Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts & Technology to vent anger because he didn't a get graduation certificate as he failed his exams and was dissatisfied with his internship remuneration.

