8 killed, 17 injured in knife attack at east China school

Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in Yixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday, local police authorities said, according to Xinhua as cited by CGTN.

The suspect, a 21-year-old male student, was detained at the scene and he confessed to his crime, police said in a notice.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspect went back to Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts & Technology to vent anger because he didn't a get graduation certificate as he failed his exams and was dissatisfied with his internship remuneration.

