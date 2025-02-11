  1. World
Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rise to 48,219: Min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The Health Ministry in Gaza has released its latest report on the number of people who were killed and wounded by Israel’s war on the territory, stating that 48,219 people were killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023.

In a statement, it said a total of 11 deaths – three newly killed, eight body recoveries – were recorded and 10 wounded people arrived in hospitals during the past 24 hours.

This brought the confirmed number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 to at least 48,219, with 111,665 others wounded, the ministry added, Al Jazeera reported. 

A number of victims remain under the rubble, while the Government Media Office in Gaza has put the death toll at 61,709, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are now presumed dead.

