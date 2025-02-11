Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rise to 48,219: Min.

In a statement, it said a total of 11 deaths – three newly killed, eight body recoveries – were recorded and 10 wounded people arrived in hospitals during the past 24 hours.

This brought the confirmed number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 to at least 48,219, with 111,665 others wounded, the ministry added, Al Jazeera reported.

A number of victims remain under the rubble, while the Government Media Office in Gaza has put the death toll at 61,709, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are now presumed dead.

