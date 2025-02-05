Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rises

Eight of the bodies were recovered from the rubble and four others were people who succumbed to their injuries sustained in previous Israeli attacks across Gaza, the ministry said, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed a confirmed 47,552 people and injured 111,629 since October 7, 2023, the announcement said.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA