7 more bodies found in Gaza rubble as death toll nears 48,200

A ministry statement said that the toll also included one Palestinian who was killed by Israeli fire.

According to the ministry, two injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,640 in the Israeli onslaught, according to Anadolu news agency.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.

MA/PR