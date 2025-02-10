Trump says his meeting with Putin take place at right time

"I would imagine I would be meeting with Putin at the right time," Trump said, speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday. When asked whether he has had a telephone conversation with Putin before or after his inauguration on January 20, Trump said: "I’ve had. Let’s just say I’ve had. And I expect to have more conversations," he added. Commenting on the Ukraine conflict, Trump stressed: "We have to get that war ended. <…> And we have to get it ended soon."

When a reporter said that everybody is going to assume that he is talking to Putin regularly unless he clarified that, Trump replied: "Well, they can assume. It makes sense. Well, I don’t want to talk about it. If we are talking, I don’t want to tell you about the conversation, it’s too early, but I do believe that we are making progress."

On Saturday, The New York Post reported that Trump had spoken to Putin on the phone to try to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict.

Later, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could neither confirm nor deny reports about contacts between the two leaders.