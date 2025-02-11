"They have tremendously valuable land in terms of rare earth, in terms of oil and gas. <…> I want our money secured, because we are spending hundreds of billions of dollars. <…> They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday or they may not be Russian someday, but we are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back. And I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth. And they have essentially agreed to do that, so at least we don’t feel stupid," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump added that he had warned Kiev that the US "can’t continue to pay this money" like it had previously done, TASS reported.

On June 14, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the conditions for a resolution in Ukraine during a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry. These conditions include the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Donbass and Novorossiya, and Kiev’s commitment not to join NATO. The rights, freedoms, and interests of Russian-speaking citizens must also be fully protected in Ukraine. Russia insists on lifting all Western sanctions against it and establishing Ukraine’s non-aligned and nuclear-free status.

MP/