Hamas hails ‘heroic’ anti-Israeli operation in West Bank

On Tuesday, two Israeli occupation troopers were killed and six others injured in a shooting attack near the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian who carried out the operation was martyred when Israeli troops opened fire on him, according to Press TV.

In reaction to the operation, Hamas said in a statement that the Israeli crimes in the West Bank “will not go unpunished.”

“The continued occupation crimes against our Palestinian people in the West Bank and its camps in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas will not undermine the determination of our people and its resistance,” it said.

The statement added that the Tayasir operation reaffirms that Palestinians are resolved to “continue on the path of resistance and confront the fascist Zionist aggression.”

Hamas said that Israel’s attempts to break the resistance and forcibly displace the Palestinian people will fail in the face of the courage of the Palestinians and their valiant resistance.

The group also called for more retaliatory attacks against the Israeli forces and settlers, reaffirming the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and establishment of their independent country, with al-Quds as its capital.

The Tuesday operation came as Israel has intensified its raids on the occupied West Bank, killing dozens of people.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, has condemned Israel’s “criminal” actions in the West Bank.

She warned Israel is widening the scope of destruction beyond the Gaza Strip across all the occupied Palestinian territory.

“The genocidal intent is evident in the way Israel targets (1) the totality of the Palestinians ‘as such’; (2) in the totality of the occupied Palestinian territory ... It’s past the time to intervene to stop it,” she said.

Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza last month, the occupying regime has launched a deadly raid on Jenin and its camp.

Israel was forced to agree to a Gaza ceasefire after the regime failed to achieve its objectives in the besieged territory despite killing almost 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, during more than 15 months of onslaught.

MNA