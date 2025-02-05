Pezeshkian, Trump meeting not on government's agenda: Iran VP

Regarding Trump's statements about his readiness to hold talks with Iran's president, Mohammadreza Aref stated that the strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always been consistent.

Regarding nuclear activities, Iran believes that all countries should make maximum use of peaceful nuclear activities, Aref noted, adding that using nuclear weapons is prohibited for Muslims.

"Iran's permanent strategy is that we will not engage in nuclear weapons, but we will pursue our activities in high-tech fields with priority," he noted.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Pezdekian, he said that the meeting is not on the agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran today, but a meeting between two people may happen.

