Terrorists accusing Iran of supporting terrorism

Speaking at a gathering of foreign ambassadors ahead of the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace, regional stability, and opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

During the meeting, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a speech emphasizing Iran’s stance on terrorism, war, and global justice.

Referring to his youth during the revolution, Pezeshkian recalled that their fight was against discrimination and injustice. He stressed that from the very first days, Iran became a target of conspiracies and terrorist attacks, with numerous political, religious, and cultural figures assassinated by those who opposed the country’s independence.

“The very people who committed countless terrorist acts against us are now accusing us of supporting terrorism,” he said.

The President highlighted that Iran was forced into war shortly after the revolution, facing an aggressor backed by numerous countries. However, the resilience and faith of the Iranian people enabled them to defend their land despite having limited resources.

“We have never been aggressors, nor have we sought war or unrest,” he asserted. He pointed to the recent assassination attempt on Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, condemning the global media for falsely portraying Iran as a source of instability while ignoring the killing of over 14,000 innocent children in Gaza.

He criticized Western powers for their silence on Israeli war crimes, including the bombing of hospitals and the killing of women and children. “What kind of human rights allows the burial of children under the rubble?” he questioned.

Pezeshkian rejected claims about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, reiterating that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has issued a religious decree against weapons of mass destruction. “Even those who accuse us know that our doctrine does not permit mass killings. This is verifiable at any time.”

He called out Israel’s history of regional aggression, stating, “Israel has invaded every neighboring country. They claim to uphold human rights, yet who expelled Palestinians from their land? What human rights justify the forced displacement of people from their homes?”

The President emphasized that true peace can only be achieved when justice prevails, regardless of race, nationality, or belief. “If we defend Gaza and Palestine, it is because we stand with the oppressed whose rights have been stolen,” he said.

Pezeshkian warned that oppressive regimes cannot last forever

Addressing the ambassadors, he called for greater global cooperation to preserve the world. “This planet is too precious to be destroyed by war and injustice. Let us work together to build a world where humanity thrives.”

Pezeshkian also reiterated Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with its neighbors, as well as advancing strategic partnerships with China and Russia. He expressed Iran’s willingness to sign agreements with all countries based on mutual respect and equality.

“I hope your presence here will contribute to stronger ties between our nations,” he told the ambassadors.

MP/6370516