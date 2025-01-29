VP Aref to visit Kazakhstan this week

First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref and the accompanying delegation will leave for Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Thursday morning, this week, an officials Vice President for International and Regional Cooperation, Vice President for International and Regional Cooperation, Ali Najafi Vice President for International and Regional Cooperation said.

This visit will be held at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, he said.

In addition to participating and speaking at two meetings of the Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Union and the Almaty Digital Conference, the First Vice President will meet and hold talks with the officials of Kazakhstan, Najafi added.

Iran's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union can help to strengthen and consolidate the ties between Iran and the member countries of this union that are in the neighborhood of our country, Iranian diplomat said.



MNA/