India to buy anti-ship cruise missiles from Russia

"Ministry of Defense today inked a contract with Russia for the procurement of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles in the presence of Defense Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. These missiles will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet," the ministry said on the X social network.

The family of the missiles, their number or delivery timeframes were not specified, according to TASS.

According to the Guarding India defense news portal, the missiles were designed to be carried by Kilo-class (Sindhughosh-class) diesel-electric submarines in service with the Indian Navy.

MP/