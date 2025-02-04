Iran tests Majid missile system against drones (+VIDEO)

As drone warfare becomes a key factor in modern conflicts, Iran is reinforcing its defensive capabilities to counter potential low-altitude aerial threats.

Iran continues to enhance its air defense capabilities amid growing concerns over drone warfare, reinforcing its ability to counter aerial threats from regional and global adversaries.

The exercise simulated a large-scale drone attack, with air defense units using active and passive sensors to detect, track, and respond to incoming threats.

Iran’s integrated air defense network relied on visual monitoring systems to detect low-altitude UAV incursions.

The Majid missile system successfully engaged and destroyed the hostile drone in the designated exercise zone.

The drill also tested secure, multi-layered communication links between defense systems and command centers, while incorporating cyber defense measures to protect radar, missile, and communication networks.

