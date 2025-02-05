Trump says willing to talk to Iranian president

Donald Trump made the remarks while he is set to resume his hostile maximum pressure campaign on Iran as part of a flurry of directives signed ahead of his meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said that he was willing to work out a deal with Iran, and also added that he was ready to talk to his Iranian counterpart, Middle East Eye reported.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Trump raised baseless allegations about Iran's peaceful nuclear program, saying that Tehran can never have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

MP/