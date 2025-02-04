Trump to re-impose futile pressure campaign on Iran

According to Reuters on Tuesday, the re-imposed campaign aims at halting Iran nuclear program, a US official said.

The official told Reuters that Trump's directive orders the US Treasury secretary will impose "maximum economic pressure" on Iran including sanctions and enforcement mechanisms on those violating existing sanctions.

Donald Trump illegally pulled US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran unilaterally on May 8, 2018 and imposed the unprecedented sanctions on Iran, which have so far been proven to be futile.

Iran took steps away from the nuclear deal which was called JCPOA with the aim of pressuring other participants to stand up to the US pressures after the US withdrawal from the deal.

Iran has said that the sanctions cannot bring the country to its knees nor will they be able to do in the future. Iran has constantly rejected the Western claims that its peaceful nuclear program is for acquiring weapons purposes.

Tehran has also vowed that it is ready for talks to remove the sanctions on the country in exchange for curbing its nuclear enrichment.

MNA