Trump reimposes ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office as he signed the order, and shortly before he held a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump claimed he had been hesitant about the action.

“So, this is one that I’m torn about,” the US president said, referring to the order. “Everybody wants me to sign it. I’ll do that. It’s very tough on Iran.”

Then he claimed the United States wanted to make a deal with Iran.

“We will see whether or not we can arrange or work out a deal with Iran,” he said.

Trump said he was “unhappy” to sign the order but that he had “not so much choice because we have to be strong and firm.”

“And I hope that it’s not going to have to be used in any great measure at all,” the US president said.

The White House did not immediately release the content of the executive order.

Shortly afterward, Trump suggested that the United States take over the Gaza Strip and permanently displace the Palestinian population of the region.

SD/IRN