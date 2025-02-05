Iran reacts to Trump's remarks over its nuclear program

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the Islamic Republic does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"Trump has said that Iran should not have nuclear weapons; Iran had no intention of obtaining nuclear weapons, does not have and will not have," he stressed.

"Our approach is clear, Iran's peaceful energy program is within the framework of the NPT," he further underlined.

US President Donald Trump says that he is willing to talk to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. Donald Trump made the remarks while he was set to resume his hostile maximum pressure campaign on Iran as part of a flurry of directives signed ahead of his meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said that he was willing to work out a deal with Iran, and also added that he was ready to talk to his Iranian counterpart.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Trump raised baseless allegations about Iran's peaceful nuclear program, saying that Tehran can never have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

