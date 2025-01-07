  1. Technology
Iranian knowledge enterprise builds injector pens

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) –  An Iranian knowledge-based company succeeded in producing injection pens that are equal in quality to similar foreign products, by relying on domestic knowledge and technology.

Alireza Sadeghi, a professor at the University of Tehran, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, said that these injection pens can be used for all kinds of injectable medicines, including insulin, growth hormone, and slimming and infertility medicines.

Producing these pens will be a step towards making the country self-sufficient and will replace similar imported products, he added.

Sadeghi stated that they aim to supply 30-60% of the domestic demand for injection pens in the near future.

