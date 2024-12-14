  1. Technology
Dec 14, 2024, 4:05 PM

Knowledge-based products account for Iran’s 5% exports share

Knowledge-based products account for Iran’s 5% exports share

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – The head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) syas that knowledge-based companies’ products could account for five percent of the country’s exports share in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2024).

Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi stated that the products exported by the knowledge-based companies made up of 2.6 percent and 5 percent of the country’s exports share in weight and value, respectively compared to a year earlier.

He went on to say that export of non-oil commodities, especially exports relying upon the knowledge-based economy, plays an important role in the country’s economic security and development.

In contrast, dependency of exports and economy on the oil sales, semi-finished materials is one of the weak points of the country especially during the sanctions period and international restrictions, the deputy minister of industry, mine and trade emphasized.

Undoubtedly, knowledge-based and technological companies are presently considered as one of the leading components in spurring export of the country, he added.

MA/6316841

News ID 225567
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News