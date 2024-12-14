Knowledge-based products account for Iran’s 5% exports share

Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi stated that the products exported by the knowledge-based companies made up of 2.6 percent and 5 percent of the country’s exports share in weight and value, respectively compared to a year earlier.

He went on to say that export of non-oil commodities, especially exports relying upon the knowledge-based economy, plays an important role in the country’s economic security and development.

In contrast, dependency of exports and economy on the oil sales, semi-finished materials is one of the weak points of the country especially during the sanctions period and international restrictions, the deputy minister of industry, mine and trade emphasized.

Undoubtedly, knowledge-based and technological companies are presently considered as one of the leading components in spurring export of the country, he added.

