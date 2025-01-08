Iran eyes exporting knowledge-based firms’ products to Canada

Speaking in a specialized meeting entitled “Iran’s Promotion of Trade with Canada” held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Director General of US and Europe Office of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Ahmad Firouzi stated that Iran has high capabilities and potentials to export knowledge-based products to Canada.

Turning to Iran’s export capabilities and potential, he termed Iran’s productions in the knowledge-based and information technology fields, ‘attractive’ for Canadian market.

Agricultural and food products are Iran’s most important export products to Canada, he said, adding that Iran is importing wood products, raw materials for medicines, and medial equipment from Canada.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Firouzi referred to the missions of the organization and added, “Strengthening trade diplomacy with the target countries, expanding and diversifying target markets, empowering and promoting knowledge- and technical know-how of foreign trade, bolstering and developing trade infrastructures as well as improving and correcting the foreign trade’s rules are of the most important missions of the organization.”

