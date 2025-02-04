Iranian delegation to take part in Nasrallah funeral ceremony

The chairman of the Iranian delegation has not yet been specified.

The funeral ceremony of former Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will be held in the capital Beirut on February 23.

Recently, Lebanese Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a televised speech that the funeral ceremony for the former Hezbollah resistance's leaders Nasrallah, and Safieddin will be held on February 23.

He stressed that the Lebanese state must deal with Israeli aggression and violations firmly.

Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a number of residential buildings in Beirut’s densely populated southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Friday September 28.

