Iran to continue support for resistance in region: Envoy

Ambassador Mojtaba Amani told local Lebanese El-Ahad that “Despite all the statements made against Iran, Iran supports the members of the resistance in the region. The decision on this is made by the Islamic Republic of Iran itself. The Zionist regime will not achieve anything with its crimes."

He added that the Israeli regime's actions have increased Iran’s power.

Previously, Vahid Jalalzadeh, deputy Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs of Ministry of Foreign Affairs who traveled to Lebanon, said in a speech at the site of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, former Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah in Beirut that, "Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah spent his entire life on the path of martyrdom and finally realized his wish in his heart."

The Iranian lawmaker and diplomat emphasized, “We are here today and witness the defeat of the enemies. I hope that the nation and government of Lebanon will progress and that the people of this land will experience better days in the future."

He met with a number of Lebanese officials and emphasized Iran's support for the resistance and the Lebanese people against the Zionist enemy.

He met with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and emphasized Iran's support for the country.

Jalalzadeh said, "I spoke with Lebanese officials about the latest issues related to Syrian citizens of Iranian origin who sought refuge in Lebanon as a result of the developments in Syria. I asked them to cooperate well in providing the necessary services."

He also said that, "We are confident that with the election of a new Lebanese president and the imminent formation of the Lebanese government, this will be a factor and motivation to advance the path of reconstruction and progress."

Jalalzadeh also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and discussed with the latest developments in Lebanon and the region as well as bilateral relations.

MNA/ISN1403111309190