Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver the speech on Sunday to comment on the regional developments and the issue of the funeral ceremony of former Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the funeral ceremony of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will be held on Sunday, February 23, in Beirut.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was martyred in a massive Israeli air attack on Beirut on September 27, 2024.

