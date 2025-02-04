Violence in Gaza continues despite truce: Lavrov

According to the latest data, in Gaza alone the crisis has taken 46,000 lives of Palestinian civilians and possibly even more, statistics differ, and about 100,000 have sustained injuries. And the toll is rising because, despite any ceasefire, violence erupts sporadically," the top Russian diplomat said at the 14th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, TASS reported.

Lavrov explained that he highlights the number of fatalities in Gaza to compare it with losses in another conflict. "There is also data on civilian victims in Ukraine on either side of the line of engagement. It varies, but all sources provide figures of almost half the number of Palestinian victims over a year. In the Ukrainian crisis, there have been almost twice as few casualties over 10 years on both sides," the minister pointed out. In his opinion, this is a "striking contrast." "And it is rather telling, that the Kyiv regime and its Western handlers prefer to keep quiet about the casualty figures among civilians during the Ukraine conflict," the Russian foreign minister added.

Getting back to the situation in Gaza, Lavrov noted that the "scale of damage to civilian infrastructure significantly surpasses the corresponding figures of Arab-Israeli wars" in the past century, which is "also quite telling."

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced on January 15 that through mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington, Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian radical organization Hamas agreed on the release of prisoners held in Gaza and a ceasefire. During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on January 19.

SD/