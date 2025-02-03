Egypt urges respect for Palestine right to self-determination

Speaking in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, he called for respect for the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and their right to self-determination.

The Egyptian foreign minister stressed the importance of ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in a widespread and rapid manner.

During the phone call, Abdel Aaty emphasized the significance of the continuation of the ceasefire deal in Gaza and the implementation of the three stages for the prisoners’ swap.

He also stressed his country's role in achieving security and stability in the region in light of the region's significant geopolitical challenges.

MA/6367084