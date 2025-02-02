Israeli strikes kill five Palestinians, injure several in WB

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing a brief statement from the Ministry of Health, reported that an Israeli drone strike hit a car in the town of Qabatiya, south of the city of Jenin, on Saturday night, killing two young Palestinians.

The attack injured a number of passersby and damaged several nearby cars as well.

Local sources identified the martyrs as Saleh Zakarnah and Abdul Issam Alawneh – two Resistance combatants from the Qabatiya Brigade.

The Quds News Network reported that Alawneh was freed as part of a temporary ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hamas Resistance movement in November 2023.

During the brief truce, some 150 Palestinian abductees held illegally in Israeli jails were released in exchange for 105 Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Also on Saturday night, another Israeli drone strike in Jenin killed two more youths who were on a motorcycle.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its medics evacuated the bodies of the victims from the eastern neighborhood of the city.

Since the fragile Gaza ceasefire took effect, Israel has increased its assaults on the West Bank, particularly in and around the city of Jenin, killing at least 25 Palestinians.

More than 20,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the camp, where many homes have been demolished and roads have been dug up by Israeli bulldozers.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 893 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

SD/