2-year-old Palestinian girl new victim of Israel in West Bank

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), identified the victim as Laila Muhammad Ayman al-Khatib, noting that she was two and a half years old.

According to the ministry, Laila died from critical wounds after she was shot in the head with live ammunition by Israeli soldiers in Muthalath Ash-Shuhada village, located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) southwest of the city of Jenin, late on Saturday.

WAFA reported that she had been taken to hospital by a PRCS ambulance.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said a woman sustained an injury to the hand from live ammunition fired by Israeli soldiers. She also was injured in the head by bullet shrapnel.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli special forces forced their way into the village earlier in the evening and besieged a house.

The forces deployed snipers around the house and ordered the occupants via loudspeakers to come out, triggering confrontations.

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin in the occupied West Bank since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza last week.

Palestinian man killed in Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp

Separately, a 42-year-old Palestinian man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening after being shot by Israeli forces during a raid on Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

Local sources said the raid targeted the area around the camp and nearby al-Quds Street. Israeli forces deployed snipers on rooftops and used live ammunition and tear gas during the attack.

Ahmad Mahmoud Hashash was critically injured by live fire during the incursion. He was transported to a hospital in Nablus, where he was pronounced dead later on.

Elsewhere in Qabalan town, located 19 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Nablus, several Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties during an Israeli army raid.

According to local sources, Israeli forces stormed the family house of Anas al-Aqra’, released as part of the second phase of a prisoner-captive exchange deal between Hamas and Israel under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and fired tear gas canisters at the people, who had gathered in jubilation to welcome him.

The sources added that a number of people suffered burning and watery sensations in the eyes, difficulty breathing, and chest pain as a result.

MNA/Press TV