A Ukrainian drone strike late Thursday targeted Rosneft's Ryazan refinery, 180km southeast of Moscow, triggering fires and a wave of explosions.

A fire erupted at the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia after a mass drone attack targeting several regions, Russian Telegram channels reported on Jan. 23.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems also intercepted 49 drones across Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod oblasts, as well as Crimea, local Ukrainian media reported.

