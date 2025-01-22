He also did not rule out the possibility of a complete cessation of arms supplies to Kiev.

Trump was asked whether the new US administration would continue supplying weapons to Ukraine or whether it was considering halting the deliveries. "We will look into that. We are talking to [Vladimir] Zelensky, we’re going to be talking with President [Vladimir] Putin very soon, and we’ll see how it all happens," the president responded.

The White House host added that European countries should significantly increase spending to support Kiev. "Because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean between," Trump continued, citing figures showing that the US had been spending more on Kiev than the EU.

He argued that the EU needs to play a greater role in this process, reiterating the view that NATO countries should increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

The Russian president has repeatedly emphasized that the supply of new weapons to Ukraine will not change the situation on the front but will only prolong the conflict.

MP/