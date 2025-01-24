Trump seeks urgent meeting with Putin to end war

Trump made the remarks during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended. And this isn’t from the standpoint of the economy or anything else – it's from the standpoint of millions of lives being wasted. Beautiful young people are being shot in the battlefield. I've seen pictures of what's taking place. It's a carnage," said Trump.

He emphasized that the issue is not about economic losses or natural resource depletion, but human lives.

"Cities are being knocked down building by building. We should get that stopped," Trump added.

When asked whether a peace deal would be reached by the next Davos forum in 2026, Trump responded: "Well, you're gonna have to ask Russia. Ukraine is ready to make a deal."

Trump reiterated that the war in Ukraine would never have started if he were still President.

"This is a war that should have never started. If I were President, it would never have started. And it wasn’t started during my (term - ed.), there was never even talk about it. I knew that it was the apple of President Putin’s eye, but I also knew that there was no way he was going in, and he wasn’t going to go in. And then, when I was out, bad things happened," he concluded.

It has recently become known that US President Donald Trump's team is preparing for talks and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin has also stated that it is ready to meet with Trump without any conditions.

In addition, yesterday, January 22, Trump published a post on Truth Social in which he addressed Putin.

MNA