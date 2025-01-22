Trump threatens Russia with sanctions, tariffs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose “high levels” of sanctions on Russia and tariffs on imports from there if the country did not reach a settlement to end its nearly three-year-old war against Ukraine.

Trump’s warning, made in a social media post on his third day as president, called out Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.

“If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better,” Trump wrote.

“It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

Trump had repeatedly said that he could end the war in Ukraine in one day if he was elected to a second, non-consecutive term in the White House. The war began in February 2022 with an invasion by Russian.

MNA