Five people injured in stabbing attack in Turkiye

The 18-year-old suspect, armed with a long knife, broadcast the attack, allegedly inspired by a video game, at the mosque in the city of Eskişehir live on X before police apprehended him, Daily Sabah reported.

He was detained by security forces before harming more people around the area.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said that an investigation is ongoing about the incident.

He identified the suspect as A.K., as he expressed get well soon wishes for the injured.

"The attacker was dressed like a person in a game, with an axe at his waist, wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet, his face masked," the site Eskişehir Durum reported.

Images he had taken of himself show that he also wore goggles over his mask, completely concealing his face.

The assailant did not shout or express any motivation for his actions but reports claimed he was "influenced by war games."

