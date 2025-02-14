Iran rejects 'baseless' US claim of arming, funding Yemenis

In a letter sent to the UN chief and the president of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, the mission emphasized that Washington cannot hide its complicity in Israel's crimes by pinning the blame on Iran for regional tensions, Press TV reported.

"Unlike the United States that provides weapons and extensive financial support to the Israeli regime to continue its aggression against the oppressed people of the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been and will keep adhering to the fundamental principles of the international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council resolutions," it added.

Tehran has adopted a "unified and stable" position on the Yemen crisis and believes that the conflict must be resolved via a "comprehensive political process" that guarantees the country's independence, national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The US, UK, and Israel have launched attacks across Yemen over the past months in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The illegal attacks came in response to Yemen’s campaign to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid a genocidal Israeli war.

The Iranian mission said, “Since the beginning of the Yemen crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has called for an immediate end to aggression, a ceasefire, the start of meaningful dialogue between Yemeni parties, and the peaceful settlement of the conflict with no foreign interference.”

The future of Yemen must be determined by its own people, it noted, stressing that lasting peace is only possible there "through diplomacy, respect for national sovereignty, and adherence to international law, not through military interventions or false accusations.”

MNA