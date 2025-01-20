Houthi congratulates Palestinians victory against 'Israel'

In a speech on Monday, Al-Houthi lauded Palestinian people's resilience, steadfastness against Israeli genocidal aggression.

He slammed certain Arab regimes for failing to support Palestinian people in the fight against aggression.

Al-Houthi lauded Palestinians for carrying out martyrdom operations in occupied West Bank.

He hailed the role played by Iran and Iraq in support of Palestinian resistance against the US-Israeli genocide.

Al-Houthi added that the Yemenis supported Palestinian resistance, cause as they have been taught by Quranic teachings.

The Ansarullah leader warned that Muslim nations against US-Israeli plots to sow seeds of discord among Muslims.

He further said that the Yemeni people wanted Ansarullah to stand side by side with Palestinians in fight against Israeli enemy.

Al-Houthi: Israeli enemy crossed all red lines in Gaza Strip with attacks on hospitals, civilian infrastructure

He continued to say that the Yemeni forces carried out very successful operations against Israeli enemy at sea.

"Yemeni forces continued their military operations against Israel despite US interventions," he added.

The Yemeni leader further continued that the US military, and Israeli enemy failed to intercept Yemeni missiles and drones.

Al-Houthi further said that the Yemeni Armed Forces managed to stop Israeli ships sailing through the Red Sea.

He declared that the US military and the Israeli enemy failed to locate Yemeni military installations, rocket launchers

He added that Yemeni forces managed to inflict huge economic losses on Israeli enemy by targeting Umm al-Rashrash port (Eilat).

The US launched a huge media campaign to stop Yemen's popular support for Palestine but to no avail, the Yemeni leader said.

Al-Houthi warned the Zionist enemy against resumption of genocidal war against Palestinian people.

Yemen remains ready to escalate in case of Israeli regime's escalation of tensions in Gaza, al-Houthi continued.

MNA

