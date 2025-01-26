  1. Politics
Yemeni leader urges unity to thwart US-Israeli plots

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Yemeni Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi called for unity in the Islamic world to foil the hegemonic plots designed by the Israeli regime and the United States.

At the start of his speech delivered on Sunday, Al-Houthi said that "Yemen acted according to Islamic teachings while enemies committed crimes."

"Enemies sought to erase Yemenis’ identity," he also said, urging for “awareness, responsibility, action” in the face of enemy projects.

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader further said that the Zionist project is “dangerous and destructive.”

He further said that the enemies are working to implement their project in stages. 

The Zionist project methods are “aggressive” at all levels. 

Houthi said that the US and Israel are more determined than ever to occupy Muslim territories and exploit their natural resources. 

"Enemies are using economic sanctions as a weapon against Muslim countries," the Yemeni leader further continued.

