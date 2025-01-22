Yemen releases detained crew of ship Galaxy leader

Yemen’s Ansarullah released the crew of the Galaxy Leader more than a year after they seized the vessel off the coast of Yemen, Al Masirah TV reported.

The Galaxy Leader is owned by a British company, which is in turn owned by an Israeli businessman.

It had been chartered by a Japanese company when it was captured on November 19, 2023 by the Houthis, who said they were acting in “solidarity” with people in the Gaza Strip.

The crew was handed to Oman in the wake of the ceasefire and hostage release deal that was agreed to by Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Yemenis captured the ship 14 month ago in the Red Sea in support of Hamas amid the Israeli genocidal war.

MA/PR