Iran dismisses claims of training, providing help to Yemen

In identical letters addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the rotating president of the Security Council Amar Bendjama, Amir Saeid Iravani responded to a report of the Panel of Experts on Yemen, according to Press TV.

The panel, Iravani said, had cited what it viewed as Ansarullah's limited capabilities to conclude that it was affiliated with "foreign trainers" and that similarities between the group's materials and those linked to Iran indicated technical support from Iran.

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN emphasized that weapon similarities alone cannot establish their origin or prove Iranian involvement.

“Such claims are unfounded, as similar weapons can be manufactured worldwide through reverse engineering, and the technology in question is neither advanced nor exclusive to Iran. Moreover, the photos and images presented by the Panel lack credibility and fail to meet the standard of reliable evidence. Regrettably, the Panel has compromised its own credibility by relying on speculative assumptions instead of providing substantiated and verifiable facts.”

The senior Iranian diplomat stressed that a significant portion of the report relies on "vague and unreliable" references, including so­-called “sources,” “confidential sources,” and “multiple sources,” undermining its credibility with biased and unsubstantiated claims.

He also roundly repudiated the allegations in paragraph 67 of the report regarding “the level of coordination between Ansarullah, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and other resistance groups” concerning Operation True Promise against Israeli assets within the occupied territories.

“This operation was exclusively an Iranian military initiative, undertaken in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defense. It was a direct and proportional response to the Israeli terrorist attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus on April 1, 2024 – a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, particularly the inviolability of diplomatic premises and representatives. Such baseless claims seek to distort the legitimate nature of Iran's response to an unlawful act of aggression,” Iravani stated.

Iran’s UN ambassador also stated that his country has never had proxy groups nor considers other nations in the region as proxies.

MNA