Iran rejects allegation of training, assisting Ansarullah

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Amar Bendjama on January 15, Amir Saeed Iravani responded to the final report of the Panel of Experts on Yemen.

What follows is the text of his letter:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to you regarding the final report of the Panel of Experts on Yemen, established pursuant to Security Council resolution 2140 (2014), as contained in document S/2024/731. The report includes certain baseless claims as well as counterfactual assessments against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects these groundless assertions and unfounded allegations, which are evidently rooted in disinformation propagated by certain Member States, lack credible technical evidence, and are driven by political agendas. In this context, I wish to highlight the following key points:

1. The Panel frequently relied on assumptions about the Houthis' limited capacity, knowledge, or expertise to bolster its predetermined claim that the group is affiliated with "foreign trainers" and is receiving "external assistance" and "support" (paragraph 64). In paragraph 65, the Panel concludes that similarities between materials operated by the Houthis and those linked to Iran "indicate" that the Houthis may have received technical expertise and support from Iran. However, after thoroughly reviewing the alleged evidence, Iranian authorities categorically rejected these claims, including the supposed similarities between confiscated weapons and Iranian productions. Weapon similarities alone cannot establish their origin or prove Iranian involvement. Such claims are unfounded, as similar weapons can be manufactured worldwide through reverse engineering, and the technology in question is neither advanced nor exclusive to Iran. Moreover, the photos and images presented by the Panel lack credibility and fail to meet the standard of reliable evidence. Regrettably, the Panel has compromised its own credibility by relying on speculative assumptions instead of providing substantiated and verifiable facts.

2. A significant portion of the report relies on vague and unreliable references, including so­-called "sources," "confidential sources," and "multiple sources," undermining its credibility with biased and unsubstantiated claims. This diminishes the report's integrity, rendering sections such as paragraphs 72, 73, 76, and 77 closer to fiction than to credible assessments. The methodology of the Panel's "independent verification" of these claims is highly questionable, especially as it openly admits in other instances that verification was not possible. For example, in paragraph 74(a), the Panel alleges that Houthis received training at military bases in Iran but provides no explanation of how this information was verified or acknowledges the absence of such verification. Iran categorically and unequivocally rejects these baseless allegations. Claims of this nature must be substantiated with credible, verifiable, and evidence-based information.

3. The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the allegations in paragraph 67 of the report regarding "the level of coordination between the Houthis, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and other resistance groups" in relation to the "Operation of True Promise." This operation was exclusively an Iranian military initiative, undertaken in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defense. It was a direct and proportional response to the Israeli terrorist attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus on 1 April 2024-a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, particularly the inviolability of diplomatic premises and representatives. Such baseless claims seek to distort the legitimate nature of Iran's response to an unlawful act of aggression.

4. Iran firmly rejects the Panel's reliance on media outlets and interviews with individuals speaking in a personal capacity on matters unrelated to their official duties or responsibilities. Such sources cannot and do not represent the official position of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Case Studies 5, 12, and 73). Similarly, the claim that news agencies like Tasnim News Agency and Noor News are affiliated with Iran's military authorities is baseless. The Islamic Republic of Iran has an official government spokesperson, and the opinions or analyses of unaffiliated individuals cannot be regarded as reflective of the official stance of the country's institutions.

5. The Islamic Republic of Iran has never had proxy groups nor considers other nations in the region as proxies. Ansarullah are a part of the legitimate government in Sana'a and operate with full political independence, making decisions and taking actions based solely on their own interests and priorities. Therefore, their activities and decisions have no connection to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

6. The report contains inaccurate and unsupported political analyses regarding the root causes of regional instability. It disregards the interconnectedness of the Gaza crisis with the Yemenis' faith, religious beliefs, and commitment to Palestine, as evidenced by the flawed analysis in paragraph 7. This omission reflects a deliberate bias that further undermines the report's validity. Furthermore, the ongoing military aggressions conducted by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen and the bombing of Yemen's vital and civilian infrastructure constitute clear violations of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions.

These unlawful actions not only endanger international peace and security but also exacerbate Yemen's already dire humanitarian crisis. The Panel must address these acts of aggression as a critical factor in its reports and deliberations.

7. As a responsible member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran fully complies with its obligations under international law and is committed to relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Yemen. In this context, Iran categorically denies the claims of violations of arms embargoes or involvement in fueling conflicts in Yemen or elsewhere propagated by certain members of the Security Council. From the outset of the Yemen crisis, Iran has consistently supported a political resolution, advocating for a comprehensive ceasefire, inclusive dialogue, and a peaceful process that upholds Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

SD/TSN