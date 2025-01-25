Iran rejects Israeli accusation of smuggling arms to Lebanon

“This claim is nothing more than an excuse to justify the Israeli regime’s repeated violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and its blatant disregard for the ceasefire arrangement with Lebanon," Amir Saeed Iravani said Friday, PressTV reported.

“The regime has no intention of adhering to its commitments to withdraw from southern Lebanon after the 60-day ceasefire period, according to the established requirements. Instead, the Israeli regime raises such baseless accusations to legitimize its ongoing illegal occupation of Lebanese lands," he added.

His reaction came in letters to UN Chief General António Guterres and rotating President of the Security Council Amar Bendjama, responding to the Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon's accusations on January 13.

The letter by the Israeli envoy "baselessly and erroneously accuses Iran of smuggling advanced weapons systems to Lebanon", Iravani said.

Iravani said the Security Council must compel the Israeli regime to fully implement its obligations under the ceasefire arrangement, immediately cease its violations against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon without delay.

"Failure to take decisive action will only embolden the regime to commit further violations and endanger peace and security in the West Asia region," he added.

Iravani also strongly rejected similar "baseless accusations made against the Islamic Republic of Iran by representatives of the United States and Britain during the open meeting of the Security Council on January 25".

"The attribution of destructive and destabilizing activities in the region to the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely baseless and lacks credibility," he said.

It "is a deliberate attempt to divert attention and conceal the direct complicity of the defendants in the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians in Gaza."

“The undeniable complicity of the United States and Britain in facilitating these crimes is fully documented," Iravani said, adding "Their unconditional support has encouraged the Israeli regime to more brazenly commit crimes with impunity".

The principled position of the Islamic Republic in the region, he said, is "based on ending the occupation, establishing a just and lasting peace, and guaranteeing the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination in accordance with international law”.

SD/