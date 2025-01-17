Yemen conducts missile attack on US destroyer, occupied lands

Speaking at the end of a million-man march held in Sanaa, capital of Yemen, in support of Palestine on Friday, he stated, “We carried out a large-scale military operation, during which we targeted vital targets of the Israeli enemy in Eilat region located in southern occupied territories.”

The operation was carried out with four cruise missiles and successfully hit its targets, he said, adding that Yemeni Air Force conducted two military operations, the first of which involved three drones hitting Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Jaffa in Tel Aviv.

The second operation, conducted by a drone, hit a critical Israeli enemy target in the occupied 'Ashkelon' region, and both operations successfully achieved their objectives, Yahya Saree continued.

These three operations coincided with the fourth military operation carried out by the Yemeni Navy, targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

MNA