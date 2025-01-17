Iran has stood against tyranny, oppression in world: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with Chairman of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Ethiopia Sheikh Haji Ibrahim Tufa in Adis Ababa on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

In the meeting, the Iranian speaker emphasized the need for establishing unity among the Islamic Ummah, supporting for the oppressed and strengthening relations among Muslims throughout the world.

He stressed the need for maintaining unity and amity among the Islamic religions, adding that there are different religions in Iran, and not only Shia and Sunni representatives are there in the Iranian Parliament (also called Majlis), but also followers of other religions such as Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians.

Iran has always stood up to oppression and has shown that it is the only country in the world that supports all Muslims regardless of their religion, Ghalibaf said, adding, “Without a doubt, if the Islamic Ummah is united and stands against the hostility of the United States, they will be victorious, and this is divine promise.”

Heading a delegation, Ghalibaf arrived in the capital of Ethiopia on Thursday evening to hold talks with the African state's officials.

