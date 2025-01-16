Relations with Ethiopia great opportunity for Iran's economy

Iranian Parliament Speaker made remarks, addressing the reporters before leaving Tehran for Ethiopia.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Iran and Ethiopia have had political and official relations for over 70 years.

Ethiopia is considered one of the leading countries in Africa in terms of development, and it is progressing significantly.

He stated that this trip is being made to develop relations with Africa because today Africa has over $1,200 billion in trade, adding that unfortunately, Iran’s trade with this developing continent amounts to only $200 million.

He said that regarding the oppressive sanctions Tehran faces, Ethiopia represents a significant opportunity for Iran's economic development through BRICS.

He continued that Iran has significant opportunities in the fields of energy, technical and engineering services, knowledge-based industries, and agriculture, which can deepen our trade and economic relations with African countries.

"Given that both Iran and Ethiopia are members of BRICS, we can use this platform to address challenges in monetary, banking, and sanctions-related issues," he added.

Like Iran, Ethiopia possesses a rich and longstanding civilization, he said, adding that this relationship has the potential to be effective economically, politically, and culturally.

