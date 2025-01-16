  1. Politics
Jan 16, 2025, 2:37 PM

Iranian parliament speaker in Ethiopia for talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the capital of Ethiopia on Thursday evening to hold talks with the African state's officials.

Upon his arrival in Addis Ababa, Ghalibaf was welcomed by the speaker of the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives Tagesse Chafo and his accompanying delegation.

Before leaving for Ethiopia, Ghalibaf said that considering cruel sanctions against Iran, Ethiopia is a great opportunity for other country's economic development through BRICS.

He stated that this trip is being made to develop relations with Africa because today Africa has over $1,200 billion in trade, adding that unfortunately, Iran’s trade with this developing continent amounts to only $200 million.

He said that regarding the oppressive sanctions Tehran faces, Ethiopia represents a significant opportunity for Iran's economic development through BRICS.

