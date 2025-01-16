Iranian parliament speaker in Ethiopia for talks

Upon his arrival in Addis Ababa, Ghalibaf was welcomed by the speaker of the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives Tagesse Chafo and his accompanying delegation.

Before leaving for Ethiopia, Ghalibaf said that considering cruel sanctions against Iran, Ethiopia is a great opportunity for other country's economic development through BRICS.

He stated that this trip is being made to develop relations with Africa because today Africa has over $1,200 billion in trade, adding that unfortunately, Iran’s trade with this developing continent amounts to only $200 million.

